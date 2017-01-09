FM: Turkey will always support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey supports and will always support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during the 9th conference of ambassad

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey has special ties with the Caucasus region, Trend reports.

“Ankara is close to its goals of stability and development of the Caucasus region,” he said.

The minister added that Ankara will defend the rights of kindred peoples abroad.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

