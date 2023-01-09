Forcible deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from their native lands is blatant violation of international law – political scientist

The forcible deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia – from their native lands – constitutes a blatant violation of international law, Zaur Mammadov, Head of the Baku Club of Political Scientists, told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that serious work has already started regarding the Western Azerbaijanis deported from their native lands.

“The establishment of the Western Azerbaijan Community is the first step taken in this direction. Much remains to be done. The first direction is external while the second one is internal,” Mammadov said.

He said the internal direction includes issues related to the list of the people deported from Western Azerbaijan and their property.

“In the 20th century, Azerbaijanis were illegally expelled from Western Azerbaijan several times. Legal proceedings can be initiated in this regard. It is necessary to ensure the peaceful return of those people to their native lands,” the political scientist added.

News.Az