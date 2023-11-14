Foreign media representatives and tour operators discover ornithological tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board has organized a promotional trip for media representatives from Great Britain, Sweden, Bulgaria and the Republic of South Africa, as well as tour operators specialized in birdwatching on November 8-13, in order to promote the country’s ornithological tourism potential, News.az reports.

The guests visited the "bottleneck", which covers the 90-kilometer passageway between the Caucasus Mountains and the Caspian Sea, and observed the autumn migration of birds in the territory of the Beshbarmag Mountain State Historical-Cultural and Nature Reserve.

The tour operators also visited Shirvan, Gizilaghaj, Hirkan National Parks, Mahmudchala Lake, Varvara Reservoir, Khizi Mountains, as well as other areas, which are known as the main bird watching spots in Azerbaijan.

The program included presentations on ornithological tourism for the participants of the trip, as well as meetings in B2B format.

News.Az