Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets his Croatian counterpart

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia on the sidelines of the 74th

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current status of Azerbaijan-Croatia relations, including the cooperation in the fields of economy, tourism, energy, culture, and humanitarian affairs. They expressed satisfaction with the current level of political dialogue between the two countries.

The importance of high-level mutual visits in terms of strengthening the bilateral ties was emphasized and Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited his counterpart to visit Azerbaijan. The sides also had an exchange over the other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

