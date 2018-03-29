Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets Italian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is paying a working visit to Rome upon invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Angelino Alfano, met with his Italian counterpart.

The Ministers expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral relations and friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy. At the meeting it was noted that the cooperation in economic, commerce, energy and cultural spheres is successfully developing between the two countries and Italy is the main trade partner of Azerbaijan within the European Union.

The Ministers drew attention to the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and special emphasize was made to TANAP and TAP projects as its important components, in this regard they praised the cooperation between our countries.

The sides touched upon Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union. Italian minister stated that his country supports expansion of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union.

At the meeting the role of Italy as the OSCE Chairman-in-Office was also discussed. The Italian Foreign Minister underlined that his country supports the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijana Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by diplomatic means through the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the basis of the norms and principles of international law and the Helsinki Final Act.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov thanked Italy for its fair position regarding the settlement of the conflict. Informing about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that Armenia has not yet implemented the demands of the UN Security Council Resolutions on immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. He added that the attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of the states by use of force is unacceptable and the conflict should be resolved on the basis of territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, as it is reaffirmed y the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the cooperation within the international organizations as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

