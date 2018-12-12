Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov receives outgoing Brazilian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Santiago Luis Bento Fernández Alcázar, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Br

The sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade and cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil, and stressed the great potential for further development of relations.

Ambassador Santiago Luis Bento Fernández Alcazar said that he did not spare efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil during his tenure.

Elmar Mammadyarov thanked Ambassador Santiago Luis Bento Fernández Alcázar for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and wished him success in his future activities.

News.Az

