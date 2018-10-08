Foreign Ministry investigating info about foreigners illegally entering occupied Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Information about foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories by grossly violating Azerbaijan's laws is being investigated, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on Oct. 8.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was commenting on a visit of Armenian prime minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan together with a group of women from Russia to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

“As soon as these foreign citizens are identified, the decision on adding their names into the list of foreigners whose entry to the Republic of Azerbaijan is denied will be made,” the message said.

“Further to our already stated position on the “Women for peace” initiative of Armenia, we would like to reiterate that those who want peace would not continue the war, those who want to prevent the loss of lives would not keep the territories of other states under military occupation and those who invite women and mothers to peace would not send their sons to the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan for military service,” the message said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

