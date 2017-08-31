Foreign Ministry on repatriation of a body of Azerbaijani citizen hit by car in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Khazar Aliyev was hit by a car on the the road that was not intended for pedestrians.

The press service for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has provided information about the traffic accident in Lebanon, which claimed the live of an Azerbaijani citizen.

According to it, by the information received from the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lebanon, a traffic accident took place in Beirut, Lebanon on August 28, at about 5.30 am, with the participation of the citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aliyev Khazar Intigam oglu, born on 06.02.1994. As a result of the accident, Khazar Aliyev was hit by a car on the the road that was not intended for pedestrians.

Khazar was delivered to the hospital by the emergency service with the help of the person who committed the incident and died at about 11.00 on the same day despite the initial assistance. Beirut city police contacted the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the passport document on the deceased, the report from the Foreign Ministry says.

The embassy's consular employees immediately went to the hospital, inspected the corpse with the police and medical personnel, and identified the victim.

The Embassy took the necessary measures on the instructions of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. First of all, the deceased's family was informed and a criminal case was instituted.

While in Lebanon, Khazar Aliyev was not in the consulate registration at the embassy. It is reported that he did not have travel insurance. The hospital requires payment for medical services.

Like in other countries, the budget of the budgetary diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad does not include budgetary funds for such cases.

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lebanon stays in touch with the Beirut police, the hospital and the person who committed the incident and his lawyer, trying to ensure the repatriation of the body to Azerbaijan.

The Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry keeps the issue in focus.

News.Az

News.Az