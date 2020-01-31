Foreign Ministry releases statement on meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva.

The statement reads: “The meeting of Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office took place in Geneva on 28-30 January, 2020.

The meeting in Geneva was marked with the most intensive discussions held between the sides over the last years. The sides held thorough discussions over the agenda items presented by the Co-Chairs. This includes firstly, the issues related to the implementation of agreements and proposals discussed in 2019, particularly the humanitarian exchanges for preparation of the populations of both countries for peace, second, the basic principles and elements of the settlement process, in particular, the resolution of the conflict based on the provisions and principles of the Helsinki Final Act, and lastly, the ways of further intensification of the settlement process. In this regard, the ministers agreed to meet again in the near future.”

News.Az

