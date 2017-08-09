Forest fire breaks out at four different spots in Turkey

Forest fire breaks out at four different spots in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A forest fire broke out at four different spots around the Mount Ida in the Edremit district of the western province of Balıkesir.

Two firefighting aircrafts, four helicopters, 24 sprinklers and two bulldozers were immediately dispatched to the area near the Şahinderesi Canyon above the Altınoluk neighborhood, the head of the Balıkesir regional directorate of forestry Metin Kırcı said.

"The fact that the fire is happening at four different spots, worsened by the wind, is making works harder. Our units are working non-stop," Hurriyet Daily cited Kırcı as saying.

Officials are investigating the possibility of arson, as a forest fire broke out in June in the same area that was recorded as an arson attack.

News.Az

News.Az