Former Barcelona and Juventus star sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

Today marked the culmination of the final court hearing concerning the former right-back of Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, and the Brazilian national team, Dani Alves, who was accused of assaulting a 23-year-old lady in the lavatory of a nocturnal establishment in the year 2022, News.Az reports citing DailySports.

The 40-year-old Brazilian has been sentenced to 4.5 years of incarceration.

Upon completion of his term, Dani Alves will be subject to 5 years of vigilant scrutiny. For a period of 9 years and 6 months, he is prohibited from any interaction with the aggrieved party.

Furthermore, the erstwhile football luminary is obliged to remit a compensation of 150 thousand euros to the young lady.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dani Alves has graced the pitch in 995 matches, netting 69 goals and providing 199 assists. During his tenure with Barcelona, he clinched the UEFA Champions League trophy thrice and secured the Spanish championship six times.

