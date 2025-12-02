Former England cricketer Robin Smith dies at 62

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former England batter Robin Smith has died at the age of 62, English county side Hampshire announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Smith, who played 62 Tests between 1988 and 1996, died unexpectedly on Monday in Australia, where he lived, his family said.

"It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Arnold Smith, beloved father of Harrison and Margaux and cherished brother of Christopher," Smith's family said in a statement released by Hampshire Cricket.

"Robin died unexpectedly at his South Perth apartment on Monday 1st December. The cause of his death is at present unknown."

Smith had only recently met with the England Lions squad in Perth ahead of the first Ashes Test at the invitation of coach Andrew Flintoff.

"Robin rose to fame as one of England's most charismatic and popular players," Smith's family said.

"A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way."

It added: "Since his retirement from the game in 2004 his battles with alcohol and mental health have been well documented but these should not form the basis of speculation about the cause of death which will be determined at postmortem investigation."

Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove said: "Robin Smith is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time Hampshire cricket heroes.

"He was a batsman of awesome power and control and amongst the most courageous players this club has ever seen -- especially against bowling of real pace."

