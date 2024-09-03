Former envoy warns of Mayotte’s collapse amid French occupation policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former permanent representative of the Comoros to the UN, Mohamed Toihiri, has stated that the Comoros has experienced numerous disasters.

Speaking at a conference titled "Illegal French Occupation of Mayotte Island of Comoros Union," organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), the former envoy warned that Mayotte is now on the verge of collapse, News.Az reports."France has created artificial borders and barriers to restrict the movement of people of the same origin living on the island of Mayotte," Toihiri said. "Their goal is to divide closely related communities. The visa regime imposed on Comorians causes severe issues, particularly for those needing to travel nearby for medical reasons."He further asserted that France's colonial policies have led to thousands of deaths and put many more at risk. "Comorians face restrictions on their movement and ability to live comfortably. During the French military operation 'Wuambushu,' or 'Return,' many homes were burned, several people were killed, and many were forcibly expelled from their houses," he added.

News.Az