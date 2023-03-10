Former ICESCO chief values Azerbaijani president’s contribution to addressing global issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, who is taking part in the 10th Global Baku Forum, praised the contribution Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is making to addressing global issues, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

“The Global Baku Forum is an event of paramount importance, where dignitaries from different counties come together to exchange views on addressing issues of global concern,” Othman Altwaijri said.

“Discussions at the forum revolve around major challenges facing the world such as climate change, war and conflicts. The fact that the forum features a wide variety of topics demonstrates the importance the world attaches to this event. I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the organization of such a prestigious event, which shows that the Azerbaijani President aims to contribute to addressing issues of global concern,” he added.

News.Az