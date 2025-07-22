Former Liverpool defender Joey Jones dies aged 70

The left-back, who won 72 caps for his country, had three spells with Wrexham in addition to stints with Liverpool, Chelsea and Huddersfield Town.

He enjoyed a glittering three-year period with Liverpool - winning a First Division title, two European Cups, a Uefa Cup and a European Super Cup.

The Reds' victory against Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome in 1977 saw him become the first Welshman to lift the European Cup.

It led to fans creating a 24ft banner that read 'Joey ate the frogs legs, made the Swiss roll, now he's munching Gladbach'.