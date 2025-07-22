Former Liverpool defender Joey Jones dies aged 70
Former Wales, Liverpool and Wrexham defender Joey Jones has died aged 70, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.
The left-back, who won 72 caps for his country, had three spells with Wrexham in addition to stints with Liverpool, Chelsea and Huddersfield Town.
He enjoyed a glittering three-year period with Liverpool - winning a First Division title, two European Cups, a Uefa Cup and a European Super Cup.
The Reds' victory against Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome in 1977 saw him become the first Welshman to lift the European Cup.
It led to fans creating a 24ft banner that read 'Joey ate the frogs legs, made the Swiss roll, now he's munching Gladbach'.
Jones lifted the Welsh Cup in his first spell with Wrexham and helped Chelsea secure the Second Division title in 1983-84.
He sits joint-15th alongside Mark Hughes in the list of most capped male players for Wales.
The Llandudno-born left-back became Wrexham's record signing upon his first return to the club in 1978 and held the record until Ollie Palmer moved to the Stok Cae Ras in 2022.
Jones retired from football in 1992 at the age of 37.
A Wrexham statement read: "Wrexham AFC are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Joey Jones, who sadly died in the early hours of this morning aged 70 after a battle with illness."
The Championship club announced plans to commemorate Jones by commissioning a statue to be placed in the public plaza outside the Stok Cae Ras' Kop Stand.