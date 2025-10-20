Former NFL star Doug Martin dies at 36

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former NFL running back Doug Martin has died at the age of 36, his family confirmed, asking for privacy during this difficult time. The cause of death has not yet been officially released.

Reports indicate Martin died while in police custody in Oakland early Saturday morning. Police responded to a suspected break-in at a home on Ettrick Street around 4:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered a brief struggle with Martin, who became unresponsive after being taken into custody. He received medical attention on the scene and was transported to a hospital, where he later passed away, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Alameda County coroner’s office has not formally released Martin’s name. Officers involved are on administrative leave, and multiple agencies—including the Oakland Police homicide unit, internal affairs, police commission, Community Police Review Agency, and Alameda County District Attorney’s office—are investigating the incident.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Martin spent most of his career, expressed deep sorrow over his passing. Martin made an immediate impact in his rookie season in 2012, earning a Pro Bowl selection after rushing for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Despite injuries during his career, Martin enjoyed notable achievements:

Another Pro Bowl appearance in 2015 with a 1,400-yard season, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Career totals of 4,633 rushing yards (fourth in Buccaneers history) and 26 rushing touchdowns (third).

Played one season with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

Before entering the NFL, Martin had a standout college career at Boise State, rushing for 3,431 yards from 2007 to 2011, ranking eighth in school history.

Martin’s sudden death marks a tragic loss for the football community, where he is remembered as a talented and resilient athlete.

