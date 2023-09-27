Former OIC chief sends letter to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, 9th Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“The victories completion of anti-terrorist measures conducted against illegal Armenian armed forces in Karabakh thanks to Your Excellency’s unshakable resolve and determination was joyfully received by us, as well as in the whole Turkic and Islamic world.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my best wishes, congratulations and respect to you and to the people of Azerbaijan you are leader of,” the letter reads.

News.Az