Former SriLankan Airlines CEO found dead

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Former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena, who was facing bribery allegations connected to the purchase of Airbus aircraft for the national carrier, was found dead at his residence in Colombo early Friday, police said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Chandrasena had previously been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption over claims that he accepted a 2-million-U.S.-dollar bribe related to the SriLankan Airlines Airbus procurement deal.

He had also earlier given a statement detailing how the alleged bribe money was distributed among several prominent political figures, including former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa. He was later remanded by court and subsequently released on bail.

On Thursday, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court issued a fresh arrest warrant for Chandrasena after the Bribery Commission informed the court that two individuals presented as sureties for his bail were allegedly hired.

The commission told the court that this arrangement violated bail conditions and undermined the court’s trust. After reviewing the submissions, the court ordered Chandrasena’s re-arrest.

News.Az