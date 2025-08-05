Former X Chief Linda Yaccarino appointed CEO of digital health firm eMed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of Elon Musk’s social media platform X, has been named the new CEO of eMed Population Health, a digital healthcare company focused on weight management.

Known for its at-home diagnostics and virtual screenings, eMed offers physician-guided treatment plans for obesity and type 2 diabetes. Although Yaccarino has little direct experience in the health sector, she brings a strong background in advertising and corporate strategy. She previously led NBCUniversal’s advertising transformation, where she built major brand partnerships and modernized its media operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In her first statement as eMed CEO, Yaccarino emphasized the potential to reshape healthcare by combining technology, data, and consumer engagement through digital platforms.

Her exit from X in July came just months after the platform was acquired by Musk’s AI startup, xAI. Though she offered no official reason for her departure, analysts pointed to the challenges she faced in reviving the company’s image amid concerns over content moderation and advertiser exodus.

