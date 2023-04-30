Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners awarded

Yandex metrika counter

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners have been awarded, News.Az reports. 

National anthems of Mexico and Austria were played in an awarding ceremony.

The awards were presented by Head of the Baku Executive Power Eldar Azizov, Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, President of the International Automobile Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Executive Director of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company Magsud Farzullayev.

Mexican driver of the Red Bull Racing Sergio Perez became a winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. His team mate Max Verstappen finished in second place with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc collecting third.

