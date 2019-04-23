Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 fully provided with telecommunication services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the preparations for Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019, which will be held in Baku on April 26-28, 2019, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan have taken all necessary steps to ensure that the competition is provided with telecommunication services, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

In accordance with the needs of Baku City Circuit Operations Company, fiber-optic communication lines are provided in the required amount and installed in the required directions, along with a telephone line with access to international calls.

Furthermore, necessary steps have been taken to protect cable and sewage facilities on the streets and avenues, which the race track crosses through. Relevant work has also been done to ensure a robust and high-speed Internet connection.

Optical cables with high parameters as well as about 500 radio frequency ratings, were also allocated for reliable provision of radio communication and TV broadcasting services. They will ensure uninterrupted operation of radio-electronic means, television and FM programs during the competition.

