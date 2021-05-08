Fourth round of JCPOA joint Commission held in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th round of the JCPOA Joint Commission, which was held in Vienna with the presence of P5 + 1 delegations, ended hours ago and it was decided that the working groups continue the work on the draft agreement immediately.

All Vienna talk sides reaffirmed their seriousness to achieve the result in the shortest possible time, IRNA reports.

Participants at the Joint Commission discussed the prospect of a possible US return to JCPOA and ensuring that the agreement is fully and effectively implemented by all parties.

Prior to the recent meeting, bilateral meetings were held between the head of the Iranian delegation Abbas Araqchi and Enrique Mora who is the Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union Foreign Service heading the EU delegation.

Araqchi, who arrived in the Austrian capital Vienna on Thursday evening, held a meeting with Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Araghchi arrived in Vienna on Thursday evening to participate in the fourth round of the talks.

In a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, the Iranian diplomat said that the priority in the talks was to serve the interests of the Iranian people.

News.Az