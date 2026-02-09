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Chip Technology
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Foxconn (2317.TW), opens new tab said on Thursday it will work with U.S. chipmaker Intel (INTC.O), opens new tab to jointly develop and deploy next-generation AI infrastructure and intelligent computing platforms in a move to capture booming demand for AI computing systems.04 Jun 2026-12:47
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Samsung Electronics announced plans to invest over 110 trillion won ($73.24 billion) in 2026 for research, development, and facilities as it aims to lead the global semiconductor industry in artificial intelligence.19 Mar 2026-12:30
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U.S. semiconductor company Micron Technology announced plans to build a second manufacturing facility in Taiwan after acquiring the Tongluo P5 site from Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.16 Mar 2026-09:29
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As Nvidia prepares to report its fourth quarter earnings, investors across global markets are watching closely.25 Feb 2026-16:45
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Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil at least five new products during a three-day stretch of announcements next week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.23 Feb 2026-16:44
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Nvidia announced a series of partnerships with Indian technology firms on Wednesday as companies rolled out major investments at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.18 Feb 2026-13:45
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Samsung Electronics announced on Thursday that it has started shipping its latest high-bandwidth memory chips, known as HBM4, to customers.12 Feb 2026-10:39
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Shares of Montage Technology jumped more than 50% in their Hong Kong trading debut on Monday after the world’s largest memory interconnect chip supplier raised HK$7.04 billion ($900 million) in an initial public offering aimed mainly at funding research and development.09 Feb 2026-11:45
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