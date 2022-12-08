France 24 TV channel encourages promotion of separatism: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the interview by France 24 TV channel with Araik Harutyunyan, the "head" of Armenian separatists in Karabakh, News.Az reports.

“The broadcast by France 24 TV channel of an interview with a so-called “representative” of the illegal entity unrecognized by the world community encourages the promotion of separatism,” the diplomat said on Twitter.

“At the same time, this undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and harms peace efforts by exacerbating the tension," Abdullayeva stated.

News.Az