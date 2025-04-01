France and Denmark urge for a more 'independent' Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron, (2nd L) his wife Brigitte Macron (L), King Frederik X (2nd R) and Queen Mary (R) of Denmark pose to photographers.

The French president and the king of Denmark called for a more "independent" Europe on Tuesday during a Franco-Danish economic forum.

“For several years now, we have believed – and I think I can say that Denmark and France are united on this path – that sovereignty, strategic autonomy and independence are crucial,” said French President Emmanuel Macron, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Macron said Europe has seen “the consequences of excessive dependence firsthand.”

“The United States has been a formidable ally for decades, but I don’t need to remind a Danish audience that, depending on their intentions and priorities, nothing guarantees that in five, ten, or fifteen years, American priorities – perhaps shifting more towards Asia than Europe – will align with ours,” he added.

Macron and King Frederik X called for more investment and development in European healthcare, defense and energy.

“In all key areas, we must develop common European programs, purchase together and create a strong market for European defense solutions. This is the goal we must set for ourselves,” Macron said.

He added that Europe should deliver an agenda where competitiveness, defense and security are closely integrated.

“Our complexity is a killer of our competitiveness, but as well, our ability to deliver a clear and efficient agenda,” he said, noting that innovation in the EU can move more slowly than the US.

Macron also expressed confidence in France’s partnership with Denmark.

“We share common values, and in a time when these values are being challenged, even by some of our closest historical allies, they are regaining their strength and meaning,” he said.

King Frederik X said the need for a strategic partnership is at a “historic high” as nations face a “new global context, uncertain times” and “emerging security threats.”

He noted that Europe should “strengthen interoperability,” invest in cyber security and collaborate to protect shared values.

“I'm confident that we can further strengthen our bilateral ties and build a resilient Europe for the future,” King Frederik X added,

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark are on a three-day state visit to France that began Monday.

News.Az