France does not recognize “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” – MP

France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, play a role in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Bertrand Sorre, French MP, Vice-President of the friendship group with Azerbaijan at the National Assembly (parliament), said in an interview with AgoraVox, a French language website of news.

The French MP stressed the need to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by diplomatic means.

In his interview, Bertrand Sorre also commented on the visits of some French officials to the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the charters of friendship signed between some French cities and the separatist regime.

“These visits and the documents signed during the visit are of no value to the French government. France reaffirms its position on the conflict and does not recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” he added.

To the question “Do French media sometimes convey a mistaken image of Azerbaijan?” the MP said. “During my visit to Azerbaijan, I saw a lot of democracy in this country, I saw women who are free to dress as they want. I saw people who life freely as we live in France. I believe that Azerbaijan must multiply the possibilities of highlighting this democracy, this secularism that exists there.”

The MP went on to say that he believes a very established Armenian diaspora in France can actually influence certain media in the country.

