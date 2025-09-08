France faces political turmoil as Bayrou risks defeat in confidence vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Prime Minister François Bayrou is expected to lose a parliamentary confidence vote on Monday, a collapse that would make him the fourth head of government to fall in less than two years and plunge the country deeper into political paralysis.

The crisis comes as France struggles with ballooning debt—last year’s deficit was nearly double the EU’s 3% limit—and risks of credit downgrades amid widening bond spreads. The turmoil threatens France’s ability to push through budget reforms at a time when Europe faces heightened challenges from Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s global rise, and U.S. trade tensions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Emmanuel Macron, unlikely to call another snap election after last year’s divisive vote, may seek a centre-left candidate to lead the next government, following the ousters of conservative Michel Barnier and centrist Bayrou.

Social unrest is also brewing, with grassroots groups urging nationwide blockades this week and labor unions planning strikes on September 18 against looming budget cuts.

