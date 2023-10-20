France grossly violates international law by pursuing neocolonial policy: Azerbaijani ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

France, in a gross violation of international law, keeps pursuing a neocolonial policy, said Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Omdbusperson) Sabina Aliyeva.

She made the remarks while speaking at an international conference, themed “Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice,” which is being held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The ombudsperson stated that countries such as France, which pursues a neocolonial policy, excessively violate international law standards, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

“At present, a number of countries that faced the problem of colonialism continue to struggle for the restoration of their independence and justice. The most regrettable thing is that the international community and organizations remain indifferent to this problem,” she added.

