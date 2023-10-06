France has done everything to undermine Baku-Yerevan talks: Ambassador

France has done everything to under talks between Baku and Yerevan, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov told The Telegraph, News.Az reports.

“They keep talking about protection of the sovereignty of Armenia, but we don’t have any claim against it. If the goal is to have Pashinyan and Aliyev talk to one another, the French have done everything to undermine it,” the diplomat said.

The Azerbaijani ambassador stated that his country would return to the EU-mediated talks, as long as France and Germany are removed as brokers.

“Unfortunately, the French self-insertion of itself into the conversation has caused not a collapse, but certainly a hiccup,” he noted.

He believes that the French ‘are projecting their own failures elsewhere.’

Ambassador Suleymanov emphasized that Azerbaijan is keen to sign a peace deal with Armenia including mutual recognition of one another’s territorial integrity

“We have no territorial designs on anybody. We have no designs on any internationally recognized territory,” he said. “All we wanted was our territorial integrity.”

