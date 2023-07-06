France has never expressed position on Western Azerbaijan Community’s appeals regarding return of our compatriots: Spokesperson

France has never expressed its position on the Western Azerbaijan Community’s appeals regarding the return of our compatriots to their ancestral lands, said the Community spokesperson, Ulviyya Zulfikar.

She made the remarks while speaking at an event, entitled “Towards The Complete Elimination of Colonialism”, which was held as part of the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“We are in solidarity with those present at the event. France has not joined the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of National Minorities. France, by not joining the convention, demonstrates its behavior towards national minorities in its territory and thereby shows a close position with mono-ethnic Armenia, following its footsteps” U. Zulfikar added.

