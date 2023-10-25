France is no longer able to act as a permanent member of the UN SC, says Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

France tries to disrupt the balance of power by using Armenia as a tool. Signing a military contract with Armenia is a destructive step, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjali told News.az.

Mr. Ganjali emphasized that these steps disrupt the balance in the South Caucasus region and provoke Armenia to revanchism again: “France should already realize that after the 44-day war in 2020 and the anti-terrorist activities on September 19, 2023, new geopolitical realities have been formed in the South Caucasus and it is impossible to change this reality. Taking into account that Azerbaijanis is a powerful and key country in the South Caucasus, France's provoking Armenia to war will lead to unpleasant consequences for Yerevan and Paris itself.”

MP noted that Azerbaijan has enough power to disrupt France's plans in the South Caucasus or other regions: “Within the framework of the EU, Azerbaijan and its friends are able to prevent the insidious plans of France.”

“Selling arms and ammunition to Armenia of course can not positively impact on the situation in the region," said Tural Ganjali.

Mr. Ganjali stated that France's role as a guarantor of international peace should through into question: “As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, France is no longer able to play its role. France poses a threat to international peace. We should highlight what they are doing in the countries of the Middle East, in Africa, and in the former colonialist countries. France began to pursue its neo-colonialist policy more aggressively.”

Azerbaijani MP stressed that Armenia will destroy itself by becoming a new colony of France: “International organizations and institutions are located on the territory of France. We must raise the issue of removing these organizations and institutions from France. We must demand that the headquarters of the Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament be taken from Strasbourg. In 1966, the headquarters of NATO was moved from Paris to Brussels due to France's once-destructive activity. France's sale of arms and ammunition to Armenia is against NATO policy. By selling NATO weapons to Armenia, which is not a member of NATO, France threatens not only Azerbaijan but the entire region. As we hear the new neocolonialist echoes of France in the South Caucasus, we must expose this country's plans and "Overseas" policy.”

News.Az