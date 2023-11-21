France keeps pursuing policy of neocolonialism: Young Kanak Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

France continues to pursue a policy of neocolonialism, Chairman of the Young Kanak Movement of France Daniel Wea said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on “Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women ”, held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Young Kanak Movement chairman underscored the need to secure women’s rights during decolonization.

“Women's rights must be granted as part of decolonization. Women should be educated since they will raise future generations,” Wea added.

The conference is organized by the Baku Initiative Group, under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement.

The main objective of the event is to draw attention to the international community on the plight of women in territories still under colonial rule due to ongoing colonialism policies in the 21st century. It also aims to expose the inhumane treatment and violation of fundamental rights which women face in colonies and to promote the strengthening of the participation of women in the eradication of colonialism.





