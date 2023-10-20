France obtains 70% of its natural gas from colonial countries: Polynesian politician

+ ↺ − 16 px

France obtains 70 percent of its natural gas from the countries that are under French colonial rule, said Heinui Le Caill, a representative of Tavini Huiraʻatira, a pro-independence political party in French Polynesia.

He made the remarks at an international conference on the topic "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", which is underway in Baku, News.Az reports.

The politician noted that Polynesia has been under French colonial rule for many years. “The fate of our nation is similar to the people of Azerbaijan. Both nations have struggled with injustice for many years. But our main difference is that the Polynesian people still suffer from this problem.”

Heinui Le Caill stressed that the local population living in Polynesia was forbidden to speak their native language.

“France renamed our country to French Polynesia, and this country is not going on to move away from the Pacific Ocean basin. France keeps pursuing a policy of colonization towards the peoples living in this region. For many years, France has been exploiting our natural resources. It employs the local population in hard work such as coal and gas extraction for very little pay. France earns $25 billion annually from Polynesian coal and gas deposits. It gets 70 percent of its gas from the countries it keeps under its colonial rule,” he added.

The international conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group brought together officials and representatives from 14 countries, including French overseas territories, the remains of the French colonial empire, as well as Corsica.

News.Az