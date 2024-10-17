France releases anti-colonial African activist Kemi Seba from custody

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anti-colonial African activist Kemi Seba has been released from French custody without any charges two days after his arrest, prosecutors announced on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing French media.

Seba was detained in Paris not by police officers, but by French special services on October 15.Seba was accused of collaborating with foreign countries. He was facing up to 30 years in prison for this charge. However, no facts related to this were proven in court. However, no evidence supporting these allegations has been proven in court.He is recognized as a prominent leader in the movement advocating for Africa's independence and sovereignty and is a vocal opponent of neocolonialism, particularly criticizing French neocolonial practices.Born in 1981 in Strasbourg, France, Seba had his French citizenship revoked by the government in 2024 due to his outspoken criticism of the authorities regarding the harm inflicted on African nations by France's colonial policies and his support for independence movements in France's overseas territories.French authorities have previously arrested Seba in attempts to pressure him to retract his stance. Following the loss of his citizenship, the president of Niger appointed him as a special advisor, and several African nations have provided him with diplomatic passports.Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday deplored the detention of Kemi Seba as a violation of fundamental human rights in France.“It is unacceptable to subject these individuals to persecution based on their political views and convictions,” the ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, stated.

News.Az