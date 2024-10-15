Political activist opposing France's colonial policy Kemi Seba detained in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

He was taken into custody by officers while having lunch at a restaurant earlier today.Kémi Séba, who was recently appointed as an advisor by Niger's leader Abdourahamane Tchiani, is known for his radical speeches against France's colonial policies. Following his assignment, Niger severed diplomatic relations with Western countries.Note that Kémi Séba, who has been one of the prominent figures protesting France's radical measures in its African colonies, also participated in the international conference themed "French Neocolonialism Policy in Africa" held in Baku.

News.Az