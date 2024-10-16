Baku labels France’s detention of Telegram CEO Durov, anti-colonial activist Seba as ‘human rights violation’
The detention of Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram social network, and Kemi Seba, a person who is known for advocating for the rights of African peoples, by French law enforcement agencies and the imposition of arrest measures against them constitutes a violation of fundamental human rights in France, Aykhan Hajizada, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Wednesday.“It is unacceptable to subject these individuals to persecution based on their political views and convictions,” Hajiza noted, News.Az reports.
The spokesman stressed that France must conduct the relevant investigation in a fully transparent and fair manner, and the international community must be informed accordingly.
“We believe that such politically motivated arrests in France must be investigated and assessed by the relevant institutions of the European Union, the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” he added.
Telegram CEO Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport in Paris on August 24 on charges of involvement in drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud. French prosecutors released Durov from police custody on August 28, following four days of questioning regarding allegations.
On Ctober 15, Kémi Séba, a political activist and journalist known for his anti-colonial and anti-imperialist stance, has been detained by the police in Paris