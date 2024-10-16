Baku labels France’s detention of Telegram CEO Durov, anti-colonial activist Seba as ‘human rights violation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The detention of Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram social network, and Kemi Seba, a person who is known for advocating for the rights of African peoples, by French law enforcement agencies and the imposition of arrest measures against them constitutes a violation of fundamental human rights in France, Aykhan Hajizada, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Wednesday.

News.Az