France says no talks planned between Macron and Putin

France has denied reports of planned talks between President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying no direct contacts are currently scheduled between Paris and the Kremlin.

In a statement cited by BFMTV, the Élysée Palace said there have been no recent discussions between Macron and Putin and that claims about preparations for telephone talks are inaccurate. French officials stressed that no calls are planned in the near future, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The French presidency also dismissed speculation about a possible visit by Macron to Moscow, saying such a trip is not under consideration. The remarks underscore the continued diplomatic distance between France and Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Macron said Europe should explore transparent formats for re-engaging in dialogue with Russia, provided such efforts are coordinated with Ukraine. The Kremlin later responded by saying Putin would be open to talks with the French president if there were mutual political will.

Despite the lack of direct contact with Moscow, Macron has continued to focus on European security issues. He recently announced a major defence programme, including plans for a next-generation aircraft carrier, and confirmed that the next round of talks on security guarantees for Ukraine within the Coalition of the Willing framework is scheduled for January 2026.

