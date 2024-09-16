France to provide €29 million in aid to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Paris would allocate €29 million in assistance to Yerevan.

The minister made the announcement at a press conference following his visit to Yerevan, News.Az reports.Sejourne stated that the funds are specifically intended for Armenians, who have voluntarily left Azerbaijani territories.Additionally, he highlighted that France and Armenia would collaborate in the field of defense as part of their ongoing partnership.

News.Az