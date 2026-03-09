France to send two warships to Red Sea, Macron says

France will deploy two frigates to the Red Sea as part of the European Union’s Aspides naval mission, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday.

Speaking in Cyprus after meetings with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron described the mission as “purely defensive” and focused on escort operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He emphasized that the operation will be coordinated with both European and non-European states.

The deployment comes amid rising regional tensions and recent drone attacks, underlining Europe’s commitment to maritime security in the Red Sea.

