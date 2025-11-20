Poland prepares charges against rail sabotage suspects who fled to Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish prosecutors have prepared charges against two Ukrainian nationals suspected of carrying out a rail sabotage operation before fleeing to Belarus.

Authorities say the men — identified as Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I. — are believed to have conducted the attack on behalf of Russian intelligence services. Prosecutors said a formal decision to charge them has been issued, but the suspects cannot be officially indicted because they escaped across the border, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Investigators have gathered witness testimony, telecom data, video recordings and documents, which they say indicate a “high probability” of the suspects' involvement. The men are accused of creating a “direct danger of catastrophe,” posing a serious threat to both life and property.

The proposed charges include:

Espionage

Causing a potential catastrophe

Use of explosives

If formally filed, the offences could carry a life sentence.

Prosecutors said they will request a court order to arrest and detain the suspects, a move that would allow authorities to place them on an international wanted list and seek an Interpol Red Notice.

Several additional individuals have been detained in connection with the sabotage, though none has yet been charged.

The investigation follows a series of incidents over the weekend along a rail line about 90 km south of Warsaw, where an explosion damaged infrastructure. Investigators later found tampered tracks and broken overhead cables at other locations on the route.

On Monday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the damage on the Warsaw–Lublin intercity line near the village of Mika as an act of sabotage.

