France’s Macron to meet leaders of Ukraine, UK and Germany to discuss US peace plan

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron meet during the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine at Lancaster House, London, on March 2, 2025. JUSTIN TALLI

Macron announced the meetings on Saturday via X, as Ukrainian and U.S. officials held a third straight day of talks in Miami on a plan to end the war, News.Az reports, citing the RFI.

"I will travel to London on Monday to meet with the Ukrainian President, the British Prime Minister, and the German Chancellor, in order to take stock of the situation and the ongoing negotiations within the framework of the US mediation," Macron wrote, slamming what he called Russia's "escalatory path".

"We will continue these efforts with the Americans to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which no robust and lasting peace will be possible," he added.

News.Az