French ambassador for Eastern Partnership to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

France's Ambassador for EU Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil will pay an official visit to Baku, News.Az reports citing the French Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the country welcomes the recent phone conversation between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the decision to convene a bilateral commission on border issues and continue negotiations on a peace treaty.

"France will continue to provide full support to this process. The French Ambassador for the EU Eastern Partnership, Brice Roquefeuil, will travel to Baku next week to continue monitoring these negotiations following his visit to Yerevan on April 11-14," the ministry added.

News.Az