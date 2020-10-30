Yandex metrika counter

French extremist group’s leader leaves for military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

Mark de Kakkere-Valmenir, the leader of the far-right Zouaves Paris group, posted on his Instagram page that he had left for Nagorno-Karabakh to fight with the Armenians, according to Liberasen.

Kakkere-Valmenir calls himself a fascist and named the right-wing extremist group "Zouaves Paris". It is a major instigator of the violence in Paris. He also said that this small group is to create fear on the streets.

Marc de Kakkere also shared a photo of himself in a military uniform with a Kalashnikov rifle with a caption "Direction is the frontline". He also expressed his desire to create a "brigade of foreign volunteers" together with the Armenians.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

