French foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will pay a visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia from April 26 to 28, News.Az reports the French Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, the minister will express France's commitment to supporting negotiations between the two countries in the name of a just, lasting peace that respects territorial integrity and the principles of international law.

During the visit, Catherine Colonna will hold a meeting with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.


