French "La Baule +" magazine publishes article on Azerbaijan

French "La Baule +" magazine has published an article highlighting Azerbaijan's history, culture, economic development, natural resources, the country’s role in

Author Yannick Urrien hailed tolerance in Azerbaijan, saying representatives of different religions and nationalities live in brotherhood in the country, AzerTag reports.

He highlighted the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, describing it as transparent and fair.

Urrien also emphasized high-profile international events hosted by Azerbaijan.

The article includes interviews with officials.

