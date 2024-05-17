French police kill man trying to burn synagogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

French police have killed an armed man who wanted to set fire to a synagogue in the north-western city of Rouen, France's interior minister has said, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The man was armed with a knife and an iron bar and when he went towards police they shot him, reports say.Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol said the attack on the synagogue did not just affect the Jewish community, but the entire city was "battered and in shock".Police were called at around 06:45 (04:45 GMT) after smoke was seen rising from the synagogue, according to local reports.When they reached the scene one of the officers shot the man.Firefighters at the scene eventually brought the fire under control inside the synagogue. There appeared to be no victims other than the armed man, the mayor said.Damage inside the synagogue has been described as "significant". The local public prosecutor said two investigations were under way - into the arson attack on a place of worship and into the death of the man outside the building.

News.Az