French President refuses to visit occupied Karabakh

France, as a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue to follow the way of listening to all sides of the conflict.

According to Oxu.Az, French President Emmanuel Macron stated this at the annual banquet of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France.

The co-chairs of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France invited the President of France to visit the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, to which Makron responded:

"As for Karabakh, France is a supporter of compromise, since the status quo is not a solution to the problem. I hope that one day I will get back to you and say that the Karabakh conflict is settled. "

