French prosecutors search Musk's X office in Paris

French prosecutors search Musk’s X office in Paris
Photo: Reuters

French prosecutors carried out a search at the Paris office of Elon Musk’s social media platform X as part of a cybercrime investigation launched in January 2025.

The operation was conducted by the prosecutor’s cybercrime unit with support from Europol and French police cyber specialists, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities said the probe began after a lawmaker raised concerns that biased algorithms on the platform may have affected automated data processing systems.

There was no immediate comment from X.

 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

