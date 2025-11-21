Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for $54.7m, sets new auction record for female artists

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 1940 self-portrait by legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo has sold for $54.7 million, breaking the record for the most expensive artwork by a female artist sold at auction.

The painting, titled “El sueño (La cama)” or “The Dream (The Bed)”, was auctioned at Sotheby’s in New York on Thursday evening. The sale surpassed the previous record held by Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1, which sold for $44.4 million in 2014, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

It also shattered Kahlo’s personal auction record. Her 1949 work “Diego and I”, depicting both the artist and her husband Diego Rivera, sold for $34.9 million in 2021.

The record-breaking piece is one of the few Kahlo works still held in a private collection outside Mexico, where her art has been declared an official cultural monument. Works inside the country are legally barred from being exported or sold abroad.

Sotheby’s said the seller — unnamed — originally acquired the piece at auction in New York in 1980. The buyer’s identity has also not been disclosed.

Art historians had closely watched the sale, expressing both cultural concerns and fears that the painting, last publicly exhibited in the late 1990s, might disappear from public view. However, several upcoming exhibitions in New York, London, and Brussels have already requested the work.

The self-portrait shows Kahlo asleep in a floating wooden bed surrounded by clouds, wrapped in golden blankets and tangled in vines. A skeleton figure bound with dynamite rests above her — a stark symbol of fragility and mortality.

Kahlo’s work is known for blending personal suffering with powerful imagery. After a devastating bus accident at age 18 left her bedridden with severe injuries, she turned to painting as a lifeline, using her art to explore pain, resilience, and identity.

Although often associated with surrealism, Kahlo rejected the label.

“I never painted dreams,” she once said. “I painted my own reality.”

Kahlo’s new auction record came just hours after Sotheby's sold a Gustav Klimt portrait for $236.4 million, setting a new benchmark for modern art. The 1905 Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer sparked a 20-minute bidding war.

Before the auction, Kahlo’s great-niece Mara Romeo Kahlo said she was proud to see the artist recognized at such a high level:

“Really, what woman doesn’t identify with Frida? I think everyone carries a little piece of my aunt in their heart.”

News.Az