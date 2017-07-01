Yandex metrika counter

Funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund until July 1 made public

The Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 83.397.952,17 manats.

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 July 2017, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 83.397.952,17 manats, dollar account amounted to 212.873,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 7436,0 euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles, the website for the Defense Ministry reports.

